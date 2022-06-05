Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering free GED® and Adult Basic Education classes summer term 2022. These classes prepare individuals to take the GED® exam and update skills to enroll in college or career training programs. Students enrolled in these classes can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs, and jobs in high-demand career areas.
The college will have two options for GED® and Adult Basic Education classes next term:
1. Morning GED® Class – Tuesday through Thursday from 9am-12pm (Coos and Curry campuses)
2. Evening GED® Class – Tuesday through Thursday from 5pm – 8pm (Coos campus)
All classes will be live and in-person on the Coos Campus. The morning class will be live and in-person on the Brookings Campus. For students who cannot make it to either campus, the classes will be also offered via Zoom during all sessions.
Summer term starts June 20 and ends August 11. To register for orientation and classes, email Adult & Pre-College Education at apce@socc.edu or call 541-888-1593.
