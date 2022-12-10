Southwestern Oregon Community College main logo

Southwestern Oregon Community College

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering free GED® and Adult Basic Education classes winter term 2023. These classes prepare individuals to take the GED® exam and update skills to enroll in college or career training programs. Students enrolled in these classes can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs, and jobs in high-demand career areas.

We will have three options for GED® and Adult Basic Education classes next term:



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What's for Christmas Dinner?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments