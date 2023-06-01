Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering FREE GED® and Adult Basic Education classes summer term 2023. These classes prepare individuals to take the GED® exam and update skills to enroll in college or career training programs. Students enrolled in these classes can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs, and jobs in high-demand career areas.
We will have two options for GED® and Adult Basic Education classes next term:
1. Morning GED® Class – Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon (Coos and Curry campuses)
2. Evening GED® Class – Tuesday through Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. (Coos campus)
All classes will be live and in-person on the Coos Campus (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay). The morning class will also be live and in-person at the Curry Campus (96082 Lone Ranch Parkway, Brookings).
For students who cannot make it to either campus, the classes will also be offered via Zoom during all sessions.
Summer Term starts June 19 and ends August 10. To register for orientation and classes, please email Adult & Pre-College Education at apce@socc.edu or call 541-888-1593.
