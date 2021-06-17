Southwestern is offering free day and evening English language classes this summer. All classes take place on Zoom at the designated time.
Day time English language class will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Practice activities will be posted online to do throughout the week. In this class, you will learn how to have conversations, spell and pronounce words correctly, listen for important information, use advanced grammar and have fun — all in English. This course begins Monday, June 14, and ends August 12.
The college offers two English language classes in the evening. The first class is "Introduction to English" from 5 to 5:45 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This is for students just beginning to learn English. The class will be practicing listening, speaking and reading skills.
The second class is "Learn English" for students who have studied English previously or feel they have some English skills. This class is from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy learning and making friends with other students. They have breakout rooms where students practice asking and answering questions. The class uses fun group learning games and is respectful of others. Evening classes start June 21.
All classes are free and learning books are provided free of charge. To enroll email llcinfo@socc.edu.
