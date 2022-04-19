Coinciding with Earth Day on Friday, April 22, Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Associated Student Government, International Club, and Student Athlete Advisory Committee will be hosting a “Walk for Peace” event at the College track from 5:30 -7 p.m., 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.
The goal of the event is to raise money for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and to spread awareness about the suffering that children are currently experiencing around the world due to war. There will also be Earth Day-themed activities taking place.
Entry to the track for the walk is $3 for participants, and free for all current SWOCC students.
The college will donate $2 for each of the first 200 SWOCC students that attend. All proceeds collected will be donated to UNICEF. If people wish to donate more than the $3 entrance fee that will be welcomed and added to the total donation. Please bring cash only. No credit cards can be processed. This event is open to everyone.
For information contact Forrest Akers, International Club Advisor at forrest.akers@socc.edu, 541-888-7185; or Kyle Croy, Associated Student Government Advisor at kcroy@socc.edu, 541-888-7316.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In