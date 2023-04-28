Southwestern Oregon Community College will be hosting three Saturday registration events in May on the 6, 13, and 20. Drop-in advising will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each Saturday for new students to get help with advising and registration. Get your schedule sorted out early to get the classes you need.
If you are a graduating high school senior planning to attend Southwestern next year, or an adult community member returning to school, stop in anytime during those hours in person on the Coos Campus (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay) at the Stensland Hall Student Success Center, or via Zoom (https://socc-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEvc-qtqDkuH9XRW2MwdERbxpe65F0BAGPi).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In