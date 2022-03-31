Spring Into Action! There’s still time to apply for college and financial aid for summer and fall terms 2022.
To help get you started, Southwestern Oregon Community College is hosting open house events (virtually and in-person) April 18 - 22 for Coos and Curry County residents. All events are free. In-person events will be held at the Coos campus, 1988 Newmark, Coos Bay.
Community members can join sessions to speak with financial aid advisors or admissions representatives. Take a campus tour, explore your career options, apply for admission, and get help to complete your FAFSA.
Win Free Tuition – Anyone who attends at least one faculty breakout session (either in-person or virtually) will be entered into a raffle to win one term of free tuition for either summer or fall term for the 2022-2023 academic year. Faculty sessions take place between 5 and 6 p.m. both days.
View all events and sign up for a session here: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/SouthwesternOregonCommunityCollege@swocc.team/bookings/. Registration is not necessary. Drop-ins are welcome.
Questions? Call or text 541-240-8227, or email admissions@socc.edu, and a representative will respond promptly. We hope to see you there!
