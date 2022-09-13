On Wednesday, September 21, and Friday, September 23, Southwestern Oregon Community College will host a Community Resource Fair from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in Empire Hall, on the Coos Campus (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay). The goal of this fair is to help people from all walks of life find the benefits that are most useful to their unique circumstances. Stop by and see what the community of Coos Bay has to offer.
Many helping organizations will be in attendance, such as The SAFE project and Oregon Department of Human Service, as well as local grocery stores and healthcare organizations. On both days of the fair, Coos Health and Wellness will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations, HIV alliance will be doing free STI screenings. All attendees will be entered into a raffle with a chance to win prizes valued up to $50. This is a free, family friendly event that is open to the public.
