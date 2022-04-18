Southwestern Oregon Community College invites the community to join them for the 2nd annual Social Science Symposium for talks and discussion regarding the Russia-Ukraine War. The symposium takes place on May 4 at noon in Lakeview E on the Coos Campus. Bring a lunch if you like. The meeting can also be joined virtually via Zoom at: https://socc-edu.zoom.us/j/99637333318#success.
Russia and Ukraine have been in conflict since 2014. In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. Internationally, the war is being condemned. There are many who blame Russian president Vladimer Putin for the conflict. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denounced western countries for not keeping their promise to help Ukraine.
Talks and discussion will be led by Southwestern faculty members Cheryl Davies, professor of psychology; Dr. Dana Pertermann, assistant professor of anthropology and sociology; Fred Brick, professor of history and political science; and Frankie Pfister, assistant professor of psychology.
Speakers will discuss their research and perspectives during the first 30 minutes. The remaining 30 minutes will be open for an audience Q&A and discussion.
For information, contact Cheryl Davies, professor of psychology, at 541-888-7291 or at cdavies@socc.edu.
