Southwestern Oregon Community College is pleased to honor Rayonier with the 2023 Career Technical Education Industry Partner of the Year award.
Southwestern recognizes forestry and natural resources CTE partner, Rayonier, whose steadfast support of our programs has been integral to our students these past eight years. As a forestry organization specializing in timber resources, Rayonier’s mission is to provide industry-leading financial returns to their shareholders while serving as a responsible steward of the environment and a beneficial partner to the communities in which they operate.
