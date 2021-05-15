Southwestern Oregon Community College is pleased to honor Bandon Dunes Golf Resort with the 2021 Career Technical Education Industry Partner of the Year award.
Bandon Dunes serves as an exemplary employer, partner, and advisor to Southwestern’s Oregon Coast Culinary Institute students and graduates, providing intensive externship opportunities and successful long-term employment in the resort’s many culinary venues.
“We’d like to thank the whole team at Bandon Dunes and congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition,” said OCCI Executive Director Randy Torres, CEC. “Bandon Dunes is an integral partner to our culinary and baking programs. They supply so many needed opportunities for our students, and they have been a pleasure to work with for many years.”
The resort’s Food & Beverage Director Don McCradic and his team at Bandon Dunes have provided quality employment opportunities for OCCI students for several years. In addition, Bandon Dunes also works closely with the Southwestern Foundation to provide the Keiser Scholarship for Culinary Excellence. This incredible opportunity has allowed three students annually to complete their studies with fully paid externships.
Southwestern students are also able to work at Bandon Dunes while the attending school. Over the past year, Torres has worked closely with Bandon’s Executive Chef Rory Butts to place students in their kitchens. This field training is a valuable tool allowing students to gain additional training outside of the kitchen classroom.
To learn more about Southwestern’s career technical training programs visit www.socc.edu, or call 541-888-7371 to make an appointment with an advisor. You can learn more about Bandon Dunes Golf Resort at https://www.bandondunesgolf.com.
