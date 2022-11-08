Nursing

The Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation and the college’s Department of Nursing invite all nurses in the local community to an open house on Wednesday, November 16, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The event, “A Celebration of Nursing,” will take place in the nursing wing of Southwestern’s new Umpqua Hall.

Current faculty and students will provide tours of the College’s new nursing lab. Practicing and retired LPN/LVNs, RNs, APRNs and nursing alumni/faculty are encouraged to network, connect with peers and help inspire the next generation of nurses.

