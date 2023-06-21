SWOCC GED
Photo courtesy of SWOCC

The 32 students wearing a cap and gown on Friday, June 2 represented a diverse variety of backgrounds and circumstances.

They may have missed wearing a cap and gown for a high school graduation, but they did not give up on themselves and they did not give up on furthering their education.

SWOCC GED

GED Graduate Brandy Griffin
Commencement Speaker Adrienne C. Ochs

Commencement Speaker Adrienne C. Ochs, Ph.D
