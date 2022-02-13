Southwestern Oregon Community College is seeking the community’s help to honor graduates who have gone on after college to improve their professions, education, communities, and the world. Each year since 1992, the college has requested nominations for a distinguished alumni.
The college is accepting nominations for 2022 through April 1. To be eligible, nominees must have graduated with a degree or certificate, or have completed a minimum of 60 credits from Southwestern.
Past recipients have included leaders in education, the arts, Native American tribes, business and finance, research, medicine and the military. Today, Southwestern’s graduates continue to distinguish themselves in professions and innovative efforts to build friendships around the globe. The college wants to celebrate these individuals who have contributed selflessly to improving society. Please consider nominating alumni for the recognition they deserve.
To read more about past recipients, and download the nomination form, visit the Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation’s webpage at www.socc.edu/foundation/meet-our-alumni.
Please submit nomination forms by April 1 to: alumni@socc.edu
Or mail them to:
Distinguished Alumni Selection Committee
c/o Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation
1988 Newmark Ave.
Coos Bay, OR 97420
