Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Physics and Engineering Department is pleased to welcome Tomas Gonzalez-Torres, current National Space Grant Project Manager at NASA and former Flight Director at NASA’s Johnson Space Center Mission Control for a talk “Lessons Learned from Mission Control”.
Gonzalez-Torres will be sharing insights gained through his academic and professional career. The lecture will take place Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 4:00 pm in Umpqua Hall 184 on Southwestern’s Coos Campus (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay).
Gonzalez-Torres will discuss the experiences that led him to oversee space missions at Johnson Space Center, and his current work with the Space Grant program. He will highlight challenges he’s encountered and share advice for students and future scientists. We encourage students of all ages and interested community members to attend and participate in the Q and A following the lecture.
For students and community members in Curry County (and beyond) a Zoom link will be available so that you may participate in both the lecture and Q and A. For zoom participation information contact Dr. Aaron Coyner at aaron.coyner@socc.edu.
For more information about the lecture series contact Dr. Aaron Coyner, Associate Professor of Physics, at 541-888-7244, aaron.coyner@socc.edu.
