SWOCC Talk

Tomas Gonzalez-Torres, current National Space Grant Project Manager at NASA and former Flight Director at NASA’s Johnson Space Center Mission Control, will visit Southwestern Oregon Community College for a talk “Lessons Learned from Mission Control”.

 Photo courtesy of Iowa State University

Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Physics and Engineering Department is pleased to welcome Tomas Gonzalez-Torres, current National Space Grant Project Manager at NASA and former Flight Director at NASA’s Johnson Space Center Mission Control for a talk “Lessons Learned from Mission Control”.

Gonzalez-Torres will be sharing insights gained through his academic and professional career. The lecture will take place Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 4:00 pm in Umpqua Hall 184 on Southwestern’s Coos Campus (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay).



