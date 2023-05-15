SWOCC students

Damian Lilienthal, SWOCC President Patty Scott and Brayden Edwards while attending the All-Oregon Academic Team Luncheon

Southwestern Oregon Community College is pleased to announce the selection of Damian Lilienthal and Brayden Edwards for the 2023 All-Oregon Academic Team. These outstanding student scholars were selected for their academic excellence, leadership, and community service. Many are members of Phi Theta Kappa, the nation’s community college honor society.

Each year, Phi Theta Kappa, community college presidents, and community college state associations including the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA) sponsor All-State Community College Academic Team ceremonies in 37 participating states. OCCA hosted the All-Oregon Academic Team Luncheon on April 21 at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, to honor AOAT students and their families. The AOAT luncheon’s keynote speaker was Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.

