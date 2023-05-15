Southwestern Oregon Community College is pleased to announce the selection of Damian Lilienthal and Brayden Edwards for the 2023 All-Oregon Academic Team. These outstanding student scholars were selected for their academic excellence, leadership, and community service. Many are members of Phi Theta Kappa, the nation’s community college honor society.
Each year, Phi Theta Kappa, community college presidents, and community college state associations including the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA) sponsor All-State Community College Academic Team ceremonies in 37 participating states. OCCA hosted the All-Oregon Academic Team Luncheon on April 21 at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, to honor AOAT students and their families. The AOAT luncheon’s keynote speaker was Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.
“I’d like to congratulate these outstanding student scholars for their achievements and the upcoming completion of their community college degrees,” said OCCA Board President Kim Morgan. “As some of our very best and brightest, these students represent hope for a strong future in Oregon.”
Both Lilienthal and Edwards will graduate in June and then transfer to Oregon State University. Lilienthal, who is from Myrtle Point, was a STEM Student Researcher with our Space Physics Engineering and Atmospheric Research (SPEAR) team and plans to pursue engineering. Edwards, who is from Coos Bay, was involved in Student Government as the club’s director, became a certified Master Tutor through the College Reading and Learning Association, and will major in computer science.
“I was honored to accompany these young men to the recognition ceremony in Salem. It was the highlight of my year. Spending time with these young men and hearing about their professors, classes, goals and aspirations. Their stories are amazing!” said Patty Scott, president of Southwestern.
