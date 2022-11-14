SWOCC EV.jpg

Southwestern Oregon Community College is pleased to announce activation of electric vehicle charging stations on its campus at 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. The stations are available to local residents and people traveling through the area for energizing hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

The stations are in two campus locations:

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments