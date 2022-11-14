Southwestern Oregon Community College is pleased to announce activation of electric vehicle charging stations on its campus at 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. The stations are available to local residents and people traveling through the area for energizing hybrid and fully electric vehicles.
The stations are in two campus locations:
· Newmark Building at the front of campus just off of College Way, and
· Student housing complex at the Lighthouse Depot student activity building.
This project was made possible with support from Pacific Power and the Oregon Clean Fuels Program. The college received a $53,000 Pacific Power E-Mobility Grant.
Southwestern also collaborated with the EV firm Charli Charging of Portland in seeking grant funding for the EV station installation of Level 2 chargers. The system uses mobile apps for payment.
The project provides easy access to EV charging to an estimated 26,000 people living within a 5-mile radius. This includes 1,200 students and staff who visit campus daily or live in campus housing. In addition, business professionals working in the college’s Newmark Building and tourists visiting the community also can access the station.
Since 1961, Southwestern Oregon Community College has served Curry, Coos and western Douglas county residents’ needs for college transfer degrees, high-skill job training and community classes. Southwestern provides services at its main campus in Coos Bay, satellite campus in Brookings and through online education. To learn more about Southwestern and its efforts to lead and inspire lifelong learning, go to www.socc.edu.
