NORTH BEND — With help from U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport secured a federal grant for $750,000 from the Department of Transportation this week, which will go toward opening up a flight service to Portland from North Bend.
“With this award of $750,000, it allows us to sit down with the airline and negotiate our best process," said Theresa Cook, executive director for the Coos County Airport District. "We’re very grateful to Congressman DeFazio for helping make this happen. Without his support I don’t think we would have seen that grant,”
The grant, which is part of the 2019 Small Community Air Service Development Program, will help the airport in its efforts to attract new service to Portland on Contour Airlines, a regional company. The funds will cover a revenue guarantee, marketing program and start-up cost rebates for the airport district.
“Small community airports like the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport are a vital part of keeping Oregon’s rural communities connected,” DeFazio said in a press release. “A well-funded effort to attract new service will bring both business and tourism alike to coastal Oregon and help to keep the local economy moving."
The airport will be looking into a number of airline service providers to find the best possible service to Portland. According to Cook, the airport plans to first sit down with Contour Airlines. Contour Airlines provides services to several places across the country. Its closest service is in Crescent City.
You have free articles remaining.
“Contour has a great track record and we hope to negotiate something with them," Cook said. "That said, there are other airline providers that we would negotiate with if that didn’t work out."
The contract that the airport hopes to secure is a twice-daily service to Portland, so passengers can get there and back in the same day if necessary.
Cook said that depending on how negotiations work out, there could be airline service to Portland as soon as this summer. However, if it doesn't work out for this summer, it could be as far out as spring of 2021 before services to Portland begin.
“We originally wanted to do it this spring, and we might have been able to do that if the Department of Transportation grant had come out last fall, but we missed the window where the airlines are doing their planning," Cook said.
"It’s not in the community’s best interest to start it during the winter, because then our first showing with the airline would be a low demand. We want to start off strong and then look at the pricing for winter services the following year to make sure it’s amicable to the community," she added. "We would like to have it start this summer, but realistically I would say next spring so we don’t get anyone’s hopes up."