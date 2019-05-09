NORTH BEND — A grant of $6.5 million is going to the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.
In a Thursday morning announcement, Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR-42), serving as Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, said the grant is coming from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
It will be used to fund the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Station, the release said.
“At present, the airport’s new ARFF truck does not fit inside the existing ARFF facility and is being stored in a nearby hangar,” the release said. “This grant will support the construction of a new ARFF building that will meet eligibility requirements for vehicle bays, maintenance bays, administrative space, support rooms, personnel, and training facilities.”
“An investment of this size in our regional airport will keep passengers and airport workers safe, while maintaining a critical economic engine in the area,” said DeFazio in the release. “It’s imperative that we keep the airport and supporting facilities in good working order to maintain access to air service, which will lead to increased economic development for the region.”