NORTH BEND — The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport has been moving at “full-throttle” for years.
Executive Director Theresa Cook looked back over just this past year at some of the growth the airport has achieved, starting with ensuring that 100 jobs stay in the community.
“We acquired the Bureau of Land Management facility a few years ago but recently entered into a new lease with them for a 20-year term,” she said. “That ensures our community keeps 100 jobs locally, which is an important economic factor.”
The BLM facility is one of 33 on the airport’s 350 acres. Those include the Oregon State Police, Sause Bros., Coos Aviation, and two buildings for the Department of Human Services. However, in the past year the airport has seen two new additions to its acreage.
“We have a couple dog parks now, a big one and a small one,” Cook said. “It is used quite a bit. It’s healthy for the community to be interacting like that.”
But the largest steps forward are in grants that the airport has received. One $3.7 million grant is to upgrade its runway system. The money will help install a visual guidance system and “rehabilitate runway lighting” to make arrivals and departures safer.
Specifically, the grant also will go toward installing over 20 miles of electrical cable and conduit and over 500 runway and taxiway lights, and will pay for the replacement of 50 lit runway and taxiway directional signage boxes.
“The replacement of a Visual Approach Slope Indicator with a Precision Approach Path Indicator for aircraft to utilize during their landing approach to the runway,” is also part of the upgrades, Cook wrote in an email to The World in June after the airport received the grant. “The current system is over 25 years old and this grant will provide for a new modern, reliable airport lighting and navigational system.”
Talking about the grant now, Cook said some of the resulting upgrades will include number changes on runway signs to accommodate the rotation of the earth.
“There are numbers on the runway now that are 0422,” she said. “When they redo that, it will be 0323.”
Another grant received by the airport is for $6.5 million that will fund the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Station. As it is now, the ARFF truck doesn’t fit in the existing facility and is instead being stored in a nearby hangar.
In addition, the airport received a grant from the state for $500,000 toward its pursuit to establish the Portland – North Bend route.
“We’ve been running full-throttle since I got here nine and a half years ago with the construction of the hangar, the new DHS building, remodel of Oregon State Police building,” Cook said. “I hope this continues and attracts air service.”
She pointed out that these projects reflect a healthy airport that boasts of newer facilities, efficient systems and a strong base of tenants from the BLM to OSP.
“When I got here, we had a lot of empty facilities and we don’t now,” she said. “We are definitely creating and maintaining jobs and providing the best facility for this area, so when we do attract more airlines and tourism we can accommodate them.”