The following report includes ODOT highways in Josephine, Jackson, Coos, Curry and Douglas counties for Dec. 13-20, 2019.
Pedestrian routes: Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone.
COOS COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 234, McCullough Bridge painting ($31.4 million)
This project will paint the steel truss section of McCullough Bridge, replace rivets, remove rust and repair damaged steel. Construction is scheduled for completion in fall 2021. For more information, visit: www.McCulloughBridge.com.
The project is in winter shutdown. Workers may perform minor work from the sidewalks, but no traffic are expected. The northbound sidewalk will remained closed throughout the winter, and access for pedestrians will be maintained via the southbound sidewalk. Work is expected to resume in spring 2020.
OREGON 241 (Coos River Highway), MP 0.5, Isthmus Slough Bridge rehabilitation project ($7.9 million)
Watch for intermittent lane closures and brief delays. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. For more information, visit: www.IsthmusSloughBridge.com.
OREGON 42 (Coos Bay-Roseburg Highway), MP 44.3, WB landslide mitigation project
This project will repair a landslide at milepost 44.3. All work is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 20.
The work will require the daily closure of the westbound lane. Flaggers will provide traffic control. Watch for construction vehicles and traffic control devices.
OREGON 542 (Powers Highway), MP 0-18, Warning sign upgrades
Watch for intermittent lane closures along Powers Highway as workers install and replace warning signs.
CURRY COUNTY
No highway construction is planned for this week in Curry County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 135-169, Tree and slide material removal
This project will remove trees and slide material from the side of the I-5. All work is scheduled to be completed by the end of February.
Watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures along this section of I-5. Watch for construction vehicles and traffic control devices.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 121, Rock scaling work
I-5 motorists should expect delays Wednesday and Thursday nights, Dec. 18 and 19, in the Roseburg area due to rock scaling work. Rolling slowdowns will be used in both directions of I-5, with traffic delayed up to 20 minutes between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. each night.
In the southbound direction, pilot cars will lead I-5 traffic on a low-speed approach from the Winchester area through Roseburg. Flaggers will hold traffic at each southbound on-ramp from the Del Rio/Winchester interchange (Exit 129) to McLain Avenue (Exit 121).
Northbound rolling slowdowns will begin north of Myrtle Creek, with flaggers holding on-ramp traffic from Boomer Hill Road (Exit 110) to McLain Avenue.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 118-113, Roberts Mountain paving and climbing lanes ($26 million)
This project (www.RobertsMountain.com) will pave five miles of I-5 and build climbing lanes on the northbound and southbound approach to Roberts Mountain. Construction will continue until summer 2021.
On Roberts Mountain (MP 118-116), the speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph in the southbound direction. The southbound shoulder is closed in this area. Trucks should use the right lane in both northbound and southbound directions.
Throughout the work zone, watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures, and for construction vehicles entering and exiting the travel lanes.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 0-6, U.S. 101 to Dean Creek paving and pedestrian improvements ($8 million)
Watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures throughout the work zone.
For more information, visit www.ReedsportHighways.com.
OREGON 138E (North Umpqua Highway), MP 15-74, Sign installation
Watch for intermittent lane closures between Glide and Diamond Lake (MP 15-74) as workers install new traffic signs.
JACKSON COUNTY
No highway construction is planned for this week in Jackson County.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY
OREGON 46 (Caves Highway), MP 0-19, Josephine County Safety Improvements Project ($600,000)
Watch for traffic control devices and lane closures on Caves Highway as the contractor installs new highway signs.
This project installs more than 800 directional curve warning signs on Caves Highway (Oregon 46), Rogue River Highway (Oregon 99) and Rogue River Loop (Oregon 260).
