The following report includes ODOT highways in Josephine, Jackson, Coos, Curry and Douglas counties. This report will cover the three-week period from Feb. 21-28, 2020.
COOS COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 234, McCullough Bridge painting ($31.4 million)
This project will paint the steel truss section of McCullough Bridge, replace rivets, remove rust and repair damaged steel. Construction is scheduled for completion in fall 2021. For more information, visit: www.McCulloughBridge.com.
The project is in winter shutdown. Workers may perform minor work from the sidewalks, but no traffic impacts are expected. The northbound sidewalk will remained closed throughout the winter, and access for pedestrians will be maintained via the southbound sidewalk. Work is expected to resume in spring 2020.
OREGON 241 (Coos River Highway), MP 0.5, Isthmus Slough Bridge rehabilitation project ($7.9 million)
Watch for intermittent lane closures with brief delays. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
OREGON 542 (Powers Highway), MP 7.4, Slide repair project
Watch for intermittent lane closures with flaggers and brief delays as workers repair a failed slope adjacent to the roadway.
CURRY COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 328, Isaac Lee Patterson (Rogue River) Bridge repair ($3.3 million)
This project will provide several repairs to the U.S. 101 Rogue River Bridge at the north end of Gold Beach. Construction is scheduled to be completed in November.
Watch for intermittent weeknight (Sunday night to Friday morning, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) single-lane closures on the bridge. Motorists should expect delays up to 20 minutes. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
OREGON 255 (Carpenterville Highway) MP 334.91 to MP 361.69, Warning Sign Upgrades
For the next few weeks, watch for intermittent lane closures Monday-Thursday along Carpenter Highway as workers install and replace warning signs.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 135-169, Tree and slide material removal
This project will remove trees and slide material from the side of the I-5. All work is scheduled to be completed by the end of February.
Watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures along this section of I-5. Watch for construction vehicles and traffic control devices.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 118-113, Roberts Mountain paving and climbing lanes ($26 million)
This project (www.RobertsMountain.com) will pave five miles of I-5 and build climbing lanes on the northbound and southbound approach to Roberts Mountain. Construction will continue until summer 2021. Due to winter weather, the contractor will postpone excavation and other work items until ground conditions improve this spring.
On Roberts Mountain (MP 118-116), the speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph in the southbound direction. The southbound shoulder is closed in this area. Trucks should use the right lane in both northbound and southbound directions.
Throughout the work zone, watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures, and for construction vehicles entering and exiting the travel lanes.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 0-6, U.S. 101 to Dean Creek paving and pedestrian improvements ($8 million)
Watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures throughout the work zone.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 16, Scottsburg Bridge Replacement ($39.5 million)
Watch for intermittent lane closures with flaggers as workers install construction signs and cut trees.
OREGON 138E (North Umpqua Highway), MP 22-29, Storm damage removal
Watch for intermittent lane closures with flaggers as workers clean up debris from recent storms. Expect brief delays, drive with caution, and watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the travel lanes. All work is expected to be completed by the end of March.
JACKSON COUNTY
No highway construction is planned for this week in Jackson County.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY
OREGON 260 (Rogue River Loop Highway), MP 2.6- 22.3; OREGON 46 (Caves Highway), MP 12-19, Josephine County Safety Improvements Project ($600,000)
On Caves Highway (Oregon 46), MP 12-19, watch for lane and shoulder closures. Watch for traffic control devices and flaggers.
This project installs centerline rumble strips, curve warning signs, chevrons, recessed pavement markers and new striping on Caves Highway (Oregon 46), Rogue River Highway (Oregon 99) and Rogue River Loop (Oregon 260).
For more information, contact Gary Leaming, ODOT Public Affairs (Jackson-Josephine Counties) at 541-774-6388; or Dan Latham, ODOT Public Affairs (Douglas-Coos-Curry Counties) at 541-957-3601.