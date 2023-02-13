The following report includes ODOT highways in Josephine, Jackson, Coos, Curry and Douglas counties. Projects are listed in the following order: highway, location, project name. Project construction costs are added in parenthesis as appropriate.
Pedestrian routes: Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone.
Know before you go! Visit www.TripCheck.com for road conditions and traffic cameras or dial 5-1-1. Visit the ODOT website at www.oregon.gov/ODOT/ for more information.
COOS COUNTY
OREGON 42 (Coos Bay-Roseburg Highway), MP 35.5, Frenchie Creek Bridge ($3.9 million)
This project will replace the existing culvert at Frenchie Creek with a 95-foot long concrete bridge.
Highway traffic has been routed onto a bypass alignment. Watch for a traffic signal at the work zone and expect brief delays.
OREGON 542 (Powers Highway), MP 18-19 (Powers), ADA curb ramp replacement ($1.3 million)
This project will improve safety for pedestrians in Powers by bringing several highway curb ramps along Oregon 542 into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures along Oregon 542 through Powers due to sidewalk construction.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 239 (Coos Bay), Bunker Hill sidewalks and Flanagan signal ($2.7 million)
This project will improve safety and the flow of traffic by upgrading pedestrian facilities and replacing the traffic signal at Flanagan Road.
Watch for nighttime lane closures on U.S. 101 through the work zone, from 7 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. (northbound) and 9 a.m. (southbound), Sunday night to Friday morning. Alternate pedestrian routes will be identified and posted during sidewalk closures.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 274.0-274.1 (Bandon), ADA curb ramp replacement ($4.2 million)
This project will improve safety for pedestrians in Bandon by bringing several highway curb ramps around the entrance to Old Town Bandon and Chicago Ave SE into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The project also will replace ADA sidewalk ramps in Reedsport, Gardiner, Elkton and Drain.
Watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures along U.S. 101 in the vicinity of the entrance to Old Town Bandon. Alternate routes will be identified for pedestrians during sidewalk construction.
CURRY COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 300-301 (Port Orford), Garrison Slough to Cemetery Loop Road paving and pedestrian improvements ($4.35 million)
This project will pave U.S. 101 through Port Orford, replace ADA curb ramps at 15 intersections and make other safety improvements.
Watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures in the area of 9th Street to 14th Street. During sidewalk closures, alternate pedestrian routes will be identified and signed.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 312, Arizona Slide
U.S. 101 is limited to a single lane 12 miles south of Port Orford due to repair work on the Arizona Slide. Flaggers will provide traffic control. Slow down, drive with caution and watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the travel lanes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 99-136, ADA sidewalk replacement ($1.7 million)
Project is mostly complete. No traffic impacts are expected this week.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 104, MP 119 and MP 130, VMS and curve warning signs ($2.6 million)
The project will install variable message signs and curve warning signs along I-5.
Watch for intermittent nighttime lane and shoulder closures along I-5 at MP 104, MP 119 and MP 130.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 118-126, Garden Valley to Roberts Creek paving ($17 million)
Project is mostly complete. No traffic impacts are expected this week.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 16, Scottsburg Bridge replacement ($39.5 million)
A short section of Main Street will remain closed under Scottsburg Bridge until spring. Hamilton Construction will resume work rebuilding the road when weather improves. Scottsburg West Road motorists are advised to use Oregon 38 to reach other areas of Scottsburg.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 35-36 (Elkton), ADA curb ramp replacement ($4.2 million)
This project will improve safety for pedestrians by bringing several highway curb ramps along Oregon 38 in Elkton into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The project also will replace ADA sidewalk ramps in Bandon, Gardiner, Reedsport and Drain.
Watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures along Oregon 38 through Elkton due to sidewalk construction.
OREGON 138E (North Umpqua Highway), MP 17.9 (Glide), Lone Rock Bridge repairs ($3.8 million)
This project will increase the vertical clearance of Lone Rock Bridge, paint the steel truss, repair concrete sections of the bridge, and replace the driving surface. This two-bridge project will also repair Dodge Bridge on Oregon 234 in Jackson County. Construction will continue until summer 2024.
At Lone Rock Bridge, watch for intermittent lane closures and brief delays. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed
OREGON 138E (North Umpqua Highway), MP 22-38, Archie Creek Wildfire response and repairs
Remaining work zone activities include repairing and replacing delineators, signs, and damaged fencing.
Watch for intermittent weekday lane closures from milepost 22 to 38. Expect delays up to 20 minutes. Flaggers and pilot cars will provide traffic control as needed. Remaining work is expected to continue through the end of February.
OREGON 99 (Oakland-Shady Highway/NE 1st Street), Oakland Bridge replacement ($22.6 million for two-bridge bundle)
This two-year project will replace the 1925 Oakland Bridge on Oregon 99 (NE 1st Street) at the north end of Oakland. The bridge will be built on a new alignment, just north of the existing bridge. This project is part of a two-bridge bundle that also includes replacing a bridge in the Melrose area west of Roseburg.
Watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed and most delays will be brief.
MELROSE ROAD (Douglas County Road 167), Conn-Ford Bridge replacement ($22.6 million for two-bridge bundle)
This two-year project will replace the 1964 Conn-Ford Bridge, which spans the south Umpqua River on Melrose Road about one mile west of Roseburg. This project is part of a two-bridge bundle that also includes replacing a bridge in Oakland.
Melrose Road traffic will use a bypass bridge at the South Umpqua River until 2024. Motorists should slow down and drive with caution due to curves at both ends of the bridge and a traffic signal at the east end.
Watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the travel lanes.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 211.7-213.2 (Reedsport), ADA curb ramp replacement ($4.2 million)
This project will improve safety for pedestrians in Reedsport by bringing several highway curb ramps along U.S. 101 and Frontage Road into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The project also will replace ADA sidewalk ramps in Bandon, Gardiner, Elkton and Drain.
In Reedsport, watch for daytime lane and shoulder closures along U.S. 101 north of Schofield Creek. In the southern part of Reedsport (U.S. 101 south of Schofield Creek) watch for on-street parking closures and bicycle lane closures. Watch for intermittent lane closures on Frontage Road.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 214-219, Tree and vegetation removal project ($100,000)
Watch for intermittent single-lane closures in the Winchester Bay area on U.S. 101 between MP 214 and MP 219 due to tree and brush removal work. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. All work is expected to be completed by the end of February.
JACKSON COUNTY
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway), MP 0.4 to 1.6, Interstate 5 to Scenic Avenue improvement project, Central Point ($3.5 million)
The work zone speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph for worker safety. Much of the work this week is on hold pending better weather and temperatures for paving.
This safety project installs new traffic signals, constructs ADA compliant curb ramps, upgrades the existing railroad crossing, and paves and restripes the project area.
OREGON 140 (Lake of the Woods Highway), MP 1.03, Turn lanes at Lakeview Drive ($1.7 million)
Watch for workers and equipment on the roadside as the contractor builds center turn lanes.
Lakeview Drive north of Oregon 140 is closed during the first stage of construction. White City-bound traffic from Oregon 140 should seek alternate routes during this stage.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), Exit 58, north Grants Pass, Seismic bridge improvements and retrofitting ($12.7 million)
Watch for possible shoulder closures under the I-5 Exit 58 bridges. The contractor is strengthening these bridges to better withstand earthquakes.
This is part of a larger seismic reinforcement project in southern Oregon.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), Hillcrest Road Bridge, north Grants Pass, seismic bridge improvements and retrofitting ($5 million)
The Hillcrest Road undercrossing is closed for seismic repairs until May 15. Use alternate local routes. I-5 traffic is not affected.
OREGON 99, 238, 62, 140 and U.S. 199, Americans with Disabilities Act curb ramp upgrades, Grants Pass area ($3.7 million)
Weather permitting, the contractor will continue work at the following intersections on Oregon 99 (6th and 7th Streets):
- 7th and Outlook Street, NE corner
- 7th and Mead Street, SE corner
- 7th and B Street, SW corner
- 7th and I Street, NW and SW corner
- 6th and Manzanita Avenue, NW and SW corner
- 6th and Jackson Street, NE corner
Temporary pedestrian access will be maintained. Expect workers Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with possible split shifts depending on the work.
U.S 199 (Redwood Highway), MP 7-41, Maintenance brushing and clearing
Expect short delays and watch for flaggers and crews working to improve safety and sight distance by clearing brush and hazard trees along the highway.
For more information:
Gary Leaming, ODOT Public Affairs (Jackson, Josephine Counties), 541-774-6388
Dan Latham, ODOT Public Affairs (Douglas, Coos, Curry Counties), 541-817-5200
