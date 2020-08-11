SALEM — On Friday, Aug. 7, State Representative David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, and State Senator Dallas Heard, R-Roseburg, members of Oregon’s Southwest House and Senate District 1, condemned the orchestrated violence, arson and attempted murder of police officers in Portland and called on their legislative Portland colleagues to join them.
“Having worked closely with law enforcement as a former City Council president, county commissioner and current legislator, the willful, deliberate and planned attacks on our public safety personnel must be condemned by the Governor and legislators that represent them,” said Sen. Brock Smith.
“We all should support our First Amendment: 'Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances,' and can do so while condemning the lawlessness from a faction whose sole purpose is the destruction of property and threatening the lives of our public safety personnel and their families.”
“I traveled to Portland and witnessed firsthand many people exercising their right to protest peacefully,” said Sen. Heard. “While I may not have agreed with everything that the speakers were saying, I fully respected and would defend their right to do what they were doing. But I whole heartedly condemn the violence and destruction that some people were there to cause, and which we have seen become more hateful and intense over the last month.”
“The silence of Kate Brown, Democrat legislative leadership, and Mayor Wheeler on these acts over the last several weeks is deafening and should concern everyone," Sen. Heard added. "It has put the lives of our men and women in law enforcement, administrative personal, and the actual peaceful protestors at great risk! It is time for them to step up and be the leaders of peace that they claim to be or resign.”
"With escalating attacks spreading across Portland, we call on our colleagues to join us in advocating to end the violence that continues to threaten the health, lives and safety of our Oregon Peace Officers and their families," the senators said.
