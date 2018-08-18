COOS BAY— Coos County community members showed off their pride this weekend as the third annual Southern Oregon Coast Pride festival marched its way through. The two-day event celebrated the county’s LGBTQ community through a series of activities and shows that promoted, advocated and honored its members.
The festival kicked off Friday with a Broadway & Musical karaoke singalong show at the SharkBites Theater in downtown Coos Bay. On Saturday, the nonprofit organization continued on with its yearly walk at the Coos Bay Boardwalk, which featured dozens of residents and supporters from the area.
Justin Buckles, the founder of Southern Oregon Coast Pride, said he initially created the event after receiving hundreds of messages from county residents about wanting some sort of yearly recognition for the LGBTQ community.
As a native of Coos Bay, Buckles said he knew immediately what the community needed and worked on filling the void by including shows and events that represent and celebrate the LGBTQ community here.
“I do a lot of drag and burlesque shows throughout the country,” said Buckles. “So, being able to come back to the town I grew up and provide something to the community that affects others in a positive way is incredibly humbling.”
In 2008, Buckles moved to Portland where he later began his own production company, Justin Buckles Production. Currently, he owns 10 touring shows, is featured in 20 states and Canada and manages about a dozen performers. His resume includes working as a production coordinator and manager for highly rated T.V. shows such as “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” among others.
For this year’s festival performances, Buckles invited some of Portland’s widely-known drag performers Clare Apparently and Nae Nae. While this festival marks a first for Nae Nae, she noted it’s not her first time in Coos Bay as she’s been performing shows on and off for the last 2 years under Buckles production company.
According to Nae Nae, she’s been doing drag for about 11 years now and first began when she was 18 years old living in New York.
“I don’t even think at the time I knew I was a transperson,” said Nae Nae. “I’ve been struggling with gender identity for years and this year I started transitioning and taking hormones.”
In her shows, Nae Nae said she likes to end it on a positive note and reminds her audience to be kind to one another and to support transpeople and transwomen of color.
“I have this little educational moment,” said Nae Nae. “It’s all about making marginalized people in and out of the LGBTQ community feel worthy of love and fabulous. I think it’s also important specifically for transpeople to have their moment and feel validated.”
Another performer featured this weekend was Clare Apparently, who has recently celebrated her second year anniversary of being a drag performer. Clare said she loves doing things that bring the LGBTQ community together and doing shows makes her feel connected to both the present and past of drag.
“This is my second time in Coos Bay and really it feels so much sweeter being in smaller towns to celebrate LGBTQ pride,” said Clare. “I just feel like the love is so much more here and little queer babies are just excited that we are here celebrating because it’s less common."
As a volunteer for Portland’s TransActive Gender Center, a nonprofit organization aimed at empowering transgender and gender diverse youth, Clare said one of the center’s services is that it collects and disburses chest binders (a compression garment) for free to young trans-masculine teenagers who can’t afford them.
“This year I’ve been travelling more with Buckles and I’ve been able to bring binders with me to small towns,” said Clare. “I was able to help to a trans-teenager here get fitted and in his first binder so that was really wonderful.”
The festival wrapped up with an Olympic-style competition at Ferry Road Park in North Bend, which was co-hosted by Q & A of Coos County, an LGBTQ youth support group. A final dance party and celebration took place once more at SharkBites Theatre and concluded this year’s festival.
Coos Bay couple Whitney and David Calvillo assisted Buckles in planning the festival for the last two years and said this year’s turnout was among one of the best. David said they have begun collecting feedback from attendees as to what they might want to see for next year.
The couple said having a festival like this helps bridge the community together and shows LGBTQ members that it’s OK to show their pride to others.
“No one should ever feel alone,” said Whitney. “No matter how weird or alone you think you are just now, there are people out there just like you.”