COOS BAY — The southern Oregon coast made a billboard appearance in Times Square in New York City.
Oregon’s Adventure Coast Executive Director Janice Langlinais said the opportunity fell into their laps. It all started with an empty space needing to be filled in a magazine back in April.
“There’s an inserted magazine that goes into the Wall Street Journal called Horizon Travel Magazine,” she said. “They needed us as much as we needed them.”
The magazine was featuring spots from California, but had a page that needed more content and offered it to Oregon’s Adventure Coast out of the Coos Bay Visitor’s Center at a “severely discounted rate,” Langlinais said, adding that the ad only cost the Visitor’s Center $3,500.
She added that an ad spot in the magazine usually costs around $20,000.
Not only was the ad price cut, but it was promised that anyone who filled the ad space would also be featured in Times Square for free.
“This is something we wouldn’t normally be able to afford for advertising without the discount they offered,” she laughed.
The ad went into the magazine’s April issue, filling half a page with editorial content about the southern Oregon coast and the other half with the Visitor’s Center ad.
“Then they said they will get us a spot on the big screen billboard on ABC on Times Square, put in rotation with other advertisers for a two-week period in April,” Langlinais said. “We could never, ever in a billion years afford billboard space in Times Square.”
Langlinais hopes the ad run in Times Square will bring more tourism from the East Coast after having seen “the beautiful photographs on the billboard.”
“I hope people put this place on their bucket list,” she said. “The thing with travel advertising is that it can take a couple years. You see a destination and say, ‘Not this year, but maybe next year.’ Maybe this inspired people to think about the Oregon coast, maybe even the whole coast. It was a wonderful opportunity to be seen in another part of the country that’s never heard of Coos Bay.”