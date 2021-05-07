The Cornerstone Church of Coos Bay will be hosting a southern gospel concert with Tim Walters and his wife, Peggy on May 16 at 886 S. 4th Street in Coos Bay. The Walters have shared the gospel with their up-beat blend of southern gospel and country-style music for over 21 years. Groups of all ages enjoy his humor and music. It will bring a smile to your face and joy to your heart.
The concert is open to the public, at no charge. CDS will be available and a free-will offering will be taken.
The Cornerstone Church meets each Sunday in the Coos Bay senior center auditorium, with Pastor Ron Halvolson. For more information, call 541-290-8802 or 541-991-2124.
