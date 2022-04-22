Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is excited to announce an in-person artists’ reception for our next Quarterly Art Show “Music of Life.”
The reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, in the main lobby of the hospital, located at 900 11th St. SE in Bandon. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The theme of this art show is “Music of Life.” Featured Artist is Jardin Kazaar of Coos Bay, owner of Black Market Gourmet, who is a chef, artist, music producer and registered nurse. Jardin will be on hand for the reception.
It’s been over two years since the hospital has been able to host an in-person reception. Per OHA guidelines, masks are required inside the hospital.
Local musician Candace Kreitlow will be providing music. The SCHHC Gift Shop will be open and refreshments will be served.
The “Music of Life” Hospital Art Show runs April-June 2022. Visitors are welcome and many of the pieces are for sale. Can’t make it to the reception? Visitors are welcome during regular business hours to view the show. For those who can’t make it to the hospital, visit our online gallery at: https://southerncoos.org/art/music-of-life-quarterly-art-show-april-june-2022/
Artists’ Statement from
Jardin Kazaar:
“When I was an adolescent growing up in South Bronx NYC, my entire world was contained within 4 square blocks. That was a time when Jim Crow segregation was the norm and things seemed as they should be. Back then my parents were strict, but supportive and knew that education was as important as the ability to run fast. If I had showed interest in something, they made sure that I had all the resources to master it. (The World Book Encyclopedia)
“By the time I was 10 years old and going in to the 5th grade, ‘BUSSING’ came to my South Bronx world and many of us kids were compelled to integrate and attend schools that were well outside of our ethnic, socio economic demographic. It was in that environment that my world exploded and re-appeared new, foreign with alien images and realities. This was my renaissance period. Going on to the 6th grade, I learned cartography, classical music, geography, art and lots of different foods. I believe that things learned as a child do certainly affect what we become psychologically, emotionally, intellectually, socially and economically. I learned from my father that we choose that which is important to us. I learned that I could expand my world beyond 4 blocks in South Bronx.
“All grown up, art, music, travel, jazz music and food tripped my light fantastic. And I knew that I had to possess a working knowledge of whatever life threw at me.
“My 1st applied interest in art started when I was at Chaffey College in California. I was a journalism major and needed to support myself. I was able to find a job as the ‘Assistant’ director of the Rex Wignall Art Museum on the college campus. That title meant that I was the ‘gopher,’ the runner. I painted the walls, installed all types of exhibits and wrote press releases.
“My major was journalism, but I was passively learning about art, all mediums, including textiles, 2 dimensional, graphic, sculpture and others. I switched my major to nursing and it was during this transition that I thought my right brain function had died. So, I took classes offered at the art museum. I was immediately drawn to pastels because of the texture and possibilities with shading and light.
“Over the years, I have experimented a lot with other mediums such as alcohol ink, glass, printing and etching, resins and acrylics. And often I find ways to make them play together. Those that collect my work appreciate that I don’t stand on formality if something else can be created. Fascinated by ‘Rakgaki,’ a form of Asian graffiti, I make stencils and paint in reverse on glass. Keeps my right brain awake.”
(Jardin is an innovative percussionist and music producer, who mixes modern genres and styles to create danceable and easy listening grooves.)
