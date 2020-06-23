BANDON — The Southern Coos Health Foundation, Southern Coos Hospital and the community celebrate the fifth Community Light: Angela Cardas Meredith and Cardas Audio.
Nominated for their community-based work, Cardas Meredith and Cardas Audio were both nominated as Community Lights.
“Cardas Audio as a business, used space in their manufacturing facility to make masks for healthcare workers and community members free or by donation” while “Angela and her family have turned their business into an assembly line for making high quality masks for businesses and individuals in the community," the nomination read. "They have used their 3D printer to make and donate respirator parts for hospitals. They have also helped procure PPE for local businesses and refused to take payment. They have truly been a light to our family and many others.”
Cardas Audio, a family run business since the 1990’s making high-end audio cables for stereo systems, is run by Meredith. Meredith and the business have long been avid supporters of the community and community agencies.
"I love how this community rallies around each other, I love the way we support children and each other. Knowing everyone and everyone knowing you has pros and cons but in the long run we are pretty good at banding together and around those who need us” said Meredith.
The Cardas Audio team has been working diligently, while still maintaining their regular work schedule, to make masks, as well as 3-D printed parts for healthcare professionals. Chris Herbert has been working with the onsite 3-D printers and materials used for the Cardas Audio business to create respirator and face shield parts, while Wendy and Kimmy Carrero have been upstairs sewing (while still working) about 1000 masks thus far. The Cardas Audio mask team has been sending out packs of masks in bundles of 20-25 to nursing homes, hospitals, businesses, and now libraries.
“We have our new building as well as the original Cardas Audio building which is now storage, and is my craft room upstairs. We had a bunch of sewing machines and fabric and just started thinking about what we could do to help” said Meredith. “The team has taken a little time off but is now going strong again as requests are coming in."
Cardas Audio is not only making masks, they are also raising money for a fund for out-of-work service industry employees. As part of their “Stay Home and Listen to Music” campaign, Cardas Audio is selling, “Stay home and listen to music” T-shirts designed by staff member Josh Meredith for $20, with all proceeds going to the fund. Portions of the proceeds combined with personal funds from Meredith have already gone to purchasing $2,000 worth of McKay's gift cards that have been handed out to wait staff and people in need as they see them.
During these trying and chaotic times, for Meredith its important to “Try and be kind," she said. "We have a tendency, a first instinct to jump to some negative conclusions. (But) there’s always more to the story. Social media tends to have people jump on their worst instinct, but there’s always more to it. Be kind, think kindly and know there’s more to the story."
For more information on the campaign and details on how to nominate a community member, friend, coworker, essential service provider and/or local business owner/worker who has been a shining light, go to the Southern Coos Health Foundation and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Facebook pages or the Southern Coos Hospital webpage www.southerncoos.org/communitylights. Nominations can be submitted directly via survey monkey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9LKXZT6.
This June, join the SCHF as they rally around a theme of “Bandon Together” and “Community Recovery” and continue to spotlight all of our community members who represent a light in the community.
For more information contact Scott McEachern at 541-329-1040 or foundation@southerncoos.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In