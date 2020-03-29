BANDON – At the end of an emotionally charged meeting Thursday night, the Southern Coos Health District Board voted 3-1 to dismiss Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center CEO Amy Fine, effective immediately.
Saying he did not have confidence in Fine’s leadership, board member David Allen made the motion to terminate Fine’s $178,000 three-year contract, which was approved earlier this year.
Esther Williams and newest board member Edie Jurgenson voted in favor. Carol Acklin voted against the motion and Tom Bedell, who was participating via video conferencing, hung up prior to the vote, saying he believed the motion would carry only if all the board members were present.
However, a motion carries on a majority if there is quorum present, which there was without Bedell’s presence.
“I do not have confidence in the CEO,” Allen said after making the motion. “She is not capable of leading our ship in a crisis or any time.”
Visibly surprised, Acklin pleaded, “Don’t do this. We have been through five CEOs.”
“You have no idea how disruptive this is,” said Kim Russell, executive assistant to the CEO who takes minutes for the board. “We have a great leader. You have no idea what she does.”
The decision instantly caused a stir, including slamming of chairs, quick exits and exclamations among board members and employees at the meeting, some of whom said they would tender their resignations the following day.
However, a change of heart ensued the following morning and Acklin decided to stay on the board, while Bedell resigned, as did Chief Financial Officer Ana Mugica.
Chief Nursing Officer Debi Ellis also said she changed her mind and couldn’t leave her nursing staff or the hospital without leadership during the worldwide coronavirus health crisis. Later on Friday, Ellis was asked and accepted the role of acting CEO until a new one can be hired.
The 21-bed hospital was in the middle of arranging and reaching an agreement with the City of Bandon to set up an off-site hospital at the Community Center. The temporary hospital was to be a place to care for swing-bed and palliative care hospital patients who are Bandon residents but at other swing-bed facilities. The idea was to free up hospital beds should the need arise with the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
Those negotiations have been discontinued. Following the removal of Fine, SCHHC does not have the capacity to continue these talks, said Chief Information Officer and Foundation Director Scott McEachern.
“Amy is an excellent CEO,” Ellis said. “Because of her leadership, we were prepared. We were up-staffed and had nurses on standby because we know (the coronavirus) is coming. It’s because of her leadership and ability to see a global picture.”
Ellis added that while she is upset with the board’s decision, she felt she couldn't abandon her staff.
“I’m not going to walk out in the middle of a pandemic, leaving the hospital with no leadership whatsoever.”
Ellis said she believes tensions between Fine and staff at the Southern Coos Health Clinic led to the board’s loss of confidence in their CEO.
Several clinic employees and providers spoke at a special meeting on March 5, saying they were frustrated with the new electronic health records system that Fine implemented after the EHR system put in place by Athena could no longer be supported by that company.
According to minutes from what was also described as an emotional meeting, clinic employees told the board they felt unsupported by Fine and feared retaliation if they spoke out.
Allen said making the motion to fire Fine was not a decision he took lightly. On the board for 16 years, Allen, a retired attorney, has seen four CEOs at Southern Coos in that time and also spent a dozen years on a hospital board in California.
“Other than Charles Johnston (who was relieved by the Board unanimously), I have never before voted to fire a CEO,” Allen said after the meeting. “In my opinion, Amy Fine is the least qualified CEO I have ever served with.”
The board has, at recent meetings, directed Fine to make the health clinic a priority. In an effort to build the clinic’s capacity, Fine recently recruited and hired two new staff members, including Dr. Olixyn Adams, a DO from Curry Health District, who will begin practice in the clinic on April 6 and is expected his patients to follow him, as well as a new clinic manager.
“I care as much as anyone does about our hospital and if I have no confidence in Amy Fine’s ability to lead in normal times, why would I want her to be in charge during a crisis?” Allen said.
Allen added that the board chose to fire Fine now because of the growing tensions between her and some of her staff.
“I think the board just finally got fed up with Amy’s approach to handling people and problems,” Allen said. “I know we were just about to lose the last two providers in our clinic because of her animosity toward them and (would have had to) to shut it down.
“We need someone with more experience and much better people skills,” Allen said. “I am hopeful we will fill the interim CEO spot promptly with the help of the recruiting firm the hospital last used to find CEO JoDee Tittle.”
Contacted Friday, Fine said her termination will make it harder to calm the fears of employees at the hospital and the public regarding the coronavirus health crisis.
"I have been honored to be a part of Southern Coos Health District since July of 2017," Fine said in a statement. "I have held the roles of clinic manager, Chief Financial Officer and in January of 2019, I was appointed Chief Executive Officer. I love the community of Bandon, our wonderful hospital and clinic and the dedicated District staff. I strive to do what is right for our patients, staff, community, hospital and clinic.
"I am troubled that several members of the district board have become distracted by individual concerns rather than focusing upon the overall management and strategic direction of the hospital. Recently, I pointed out to the Board members how they were not following their own by-laws or my contract as CEO. Perhaps, this is the reason three of the District Board members decided to terminate my contract.
"Lastly, changing leadership during this pandemic is profoundly misguided."
“There are great people at the hospital,” Fine added when contacted by phone. “People will be OK. We don’t know what’s going to happen but we have been preparing. We have a great team and really worked hard. I think this community is coming together and that’s something sweet about Bandon – it really is a community that takes care of one another.”
Fine was hired as interim CEO in January 2019 to replace Alan Dow, who remained as CFO until he was replaced by Ana Mugica last year. Dow was hired on an interim basis in November 2018, after the resignation of the facility’s former CEO, JoDee Tittle.
Fine was the fifth CEO or interim CEO the hospital has hired since longtime CEO Jim Wathen was fired without cause in 2012.
Dow has filled in as interim three times and Wathen one time following his dismissal. The hospital also hired and later fired without cause Charles Johnston, who served as SCHHC CEO from 2013 to 2016.
Per her contract, Fine will receive a six-month severance package.
The cost of recruiting another CEO has not been discussed, but Allen said Williams already had three possible interim CEO candidates who will be reviewed as early as Monday at a special meeting set for 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In