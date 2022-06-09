BANDON – The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors at its May 26 meeting approved a new strategic plan for Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, setting the course for the next five years of health care services for Bandon and the South Coast community.
“The strategic plan is very aggressive,” said SCHHC CEO Raymond Hino. “We plan to get a lot accomplished in a very short amount of time.”
Hino came on board as the district’s new CEO on Feb. 28. One of his immediate goals was to put together a strategic plan in his first 90 days, with help from hospital’s executive team.
The strategic plan is based on five pillars – including people, service, quality, growth and finance – with specific goals under each category.
The strategic plan includes ideas and actions to continue to move the hospital forward in terms of quality, services and profitability, and to ensure Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is the hospital and employer of choice in the Southern Coos Health District and beyond.
Working with a professional facilitator, the executive team is using an interactive program that helps guide the process, including identifying strengths and weaknesses and addressing those with specific goals. Each action plan has a resource team, percentage-of-completion sub-goals and end dates.
“This is a very action-oriented plan that treads carefully each of the steps,” Hino said. “We intend to create a model of excellence for our hospital to make Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center the hospital of choice for residents, guests, health professionals and health care workers in Bandon and southern Coos County.”
The SCHD Board unanimously approved the plan.
“There’s a tremendous amount of work to do,” said Board Chairman Brent Bischoff. “But it’s a living, working document and I move we accept.”
Hino said he and the executive team will give monthly updates to the SCHD Board on the strategic plan, which will also be made available to the public. The May 26 board meeting, which included a detailed synopsis of the plan, was recorded and is available to watch on the hospital’s website at https://www.southerncoos.org or on the hospital’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SouthernCoosHospital
The SCHD Board meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the hospital’s conference room. All meetings are livestreamed on the hospital’s website and Facebook page. Meeting agendas, packets and minutes are also available on the website.
In other business, the board:
• Heard a presentation from Critical Insight, a cybersecurity firm operating out of the Seattle area. Critical Insight is the American Hospital Association’s preferred cybersecurity vendor. SCHHC is working with Critical Insight on a long-term plan to improve SCHHC’s cybersecurity defenses against external threats such as hacks and ransomware attacks.
• Heard a budget report from CFO Jeremiah Dodrill that showed the hospital’s finances are trending better than budgeted for the fiscal year. Losses were less than expected and net patient revenues and operating expenses were both favorable. Dodrill was appointed as SCHHC budget officer for the fiscal year 2022-23 budgeting process.
• Renewed leases and changed vendors for the hospital’s Medical Imaging Department, including leasing updated ultrasound equipment, updated portable X-ray equipment with better resolution, and upgraded to a new Picture Archive & Communication (PAC) system with better interoperability that allows the hospital to better communicate health records with outside agencies.
