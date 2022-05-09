Strategic planning for Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is underway.
An energetic and engaged work session was held April 22 at the Bandon Public Library with the Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors, the hospital’s new CEO Raymond Hino, members of the hospital administration, medical staff, and key community stakeholders.
Participants worked with a professional facilitator who led the group through the strategic planning process and identified strengths and weaknesses facing Southern Coos Hospital as an organization and the Bandon community at large regarding health care needs.
Community members who were present in the planning process included Linda Maxon, Chief Executive Officer of Coast Community Health Center, Joseph Bain, owner of Bain Insurance Co., and Margaret Pounder, Bandon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, all well-known and key influencers in the South Coast area.
Participants agreed that collaboration among local and regional health care providers going forward is a key objective, with the goal of keeping business as local as possible, and recruiting and retaining providers.
The group envisioned ideas and strategies to continue to move the hospital forward in terms of quality, services and profitability, and to ensure Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is the hospital and employer of choice in the Southern Coos Health District and beyond.
“I was very pleased with the strategic planning process, as led by our facilitator and the energy that every participant brought to the table,” CEO Hino said. “We, as a group, acknowledged that Southern Coos Hospital has lost some community trust over the past several years. But we were unanimous in our agreement that with new leadership, it is critically important that we win back that trust.
“Our commitment is to make Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center the hospital of choice for the residents, guests, health professionals and health care workers in Bandon and Southern Coos County.”
“I am most proud of the fact that this is a plan that has accountabilities by name of each individual who is leading an initiative and deadline dates and milestones, so that we can keep track of progress, until we are done,” Hino added.
The next steps in strategic planning will involve the hospital’s executive team working with hospital and clinic managers to produce a timeline with measurable goals and outcomes, specifics of which will be shared with the public in due time.
