The search for an interim CEO of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center continues.
During a special board meeting last week, the board of directors interviewed more candidates for the position, but chose not to name a replacement yet.
The board met in executive session last week before board Chairman Brent Bischoff said no decision was made.
"No decisions are made at this point," Bischoff said. "To give a brief update to the interested public, we have screened a number of candidates, we interviewed in executive session, six candidates. We have a list of finalists and we are continuing our due diligence at this point. We have a bit of work to do to get to a chief executive officer, particularly an interim chief executive officer."
The board was scheduled to meet in executive session Thursday to continue the process of finding an interim CEO.
The board also discussed how to fill the two vacant seats on the board. Seven people have applied to serve on the board.
"I have never seen this many candidates for any position we've looked at," Mary Schamehorn said. "It's a difficult process. If we rate them 1,2,3,4 we will have a consensus. I think it would help if we got one board member first, then we have four of us. Then it would only take a 3-1 vote to get another one."
Norbert Johnson said he liked the idea of ranking the favorites.
"We've had seven people that have taken the time. I would like to think about ranking them and then interview the top four," he said. "I really think all seven need us to take the time to do this."
The board agreed to rank their favorites and then interview the top four choices before making a decision.
Because it requires three votes to name a new member, at least the first replacement must be supported by all three members.
Until an interim CEO is named, Debi Ellis will continue to serve as acting CEO.
