Oregon Department of Transportation has opened all lanes of Interstate 5 following a multi-vehicle crash.
Highways and roads in Jackson and Josephine counties are icy this morning due to overnight freezing fog and black ice. Roadways around the Medford airport are slick from cloud seeding.
Southbound Interstate 5 (MP 69.5) north of Grants Pass was the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that blocked traffic. Several crashes were reported in and around Medford this morning.
Drivers are urged to expect winter driving conditions. Drivers should slow down, leave extra following distance and budget extra time for their trip.