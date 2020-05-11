COOS BAY — Southbound traffic on 6th Avenue in Eastside will be rerouted starting Monday, May 11 in order to complete retaining wall construction related to the Safe Routes to School Project.
Detour signs will be placed on D Street and southbound traffic intended for 6thAvenue will instead be re-routed down 5th Avenue. Construction is scheduled to occur between May 11 and May 29. Northbound traffic on 6th Avenue will proceed as normal.
According to a City of Coos Bay press release, the Safe Routes to School project runs from Millicoma School on 2nd Avenue to the Isthmus Slough Bridge and will improve pedestrian access and safety along this corridor. The project will include storm infrastructure, sidewalks, accessibility ramps, marked crosswalks and rapid flash beacons along the route.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Coos Bay Public Works and Community Development Department at 541-269-8918.
