South Slough Science Camps filled quickly last year because space was limited. The reserve is hoping to offer more spots this summer. All children are welcome to attend.
South Slough Reserve, located in Charleston, has science camps that promote exploration of the outdoors through investigation, science, and art in a fun and engaging way. Camp activities are planned to fit the abilities and interests of kids by grade levels, and they change from week to week and year to year.
Camps need a minimum registration to operate, and have a maximum based on vehicle capacity. Camp fees help with snacks, travel, supplies, t-shirts, and intern stipends. A limited number of scholarships are available through the Friends of South Slough Reserve, Inc. Please contact South Slough Education Coordinator Jaime Belanger to request an application.
Summer camp registration began April 6. More information and links to registration are available at https://www.oregon.gov/dsl/SS/Pages/Camp.aspx Campers should sign up for the group that matches the grade they will be starting in the fall of 2022.
Those interested in learning about future activities can sign up for South Slough Reserve’s newsletter or visit
