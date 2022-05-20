After two years of limited operations, South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve is reopening the doors of its Visitor Center -- and displaying a new exhibit in partnership with local Tribes.
The Visitor Center, which has interpretive exhibits on coastal ecosystems, plants and animals, cultural history and science, is now open to the public every Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Restrooms for trail users, interpretive program attendees, and other visitors are open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A fragment of a Native American canoe is now on display at the Visitor Center. The fragment, which washed out of a creek bed at Sunset Bay State Park in 2015, has been carefully preserved through a partnership between the Coquille Indian Tribe, the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Displaying the fragment at South Slough Reserve in collaboration with these partners helps to keep the canoe close to where it was found.
In addition to exploring the Visitor Center and various trails around South Slough Reserve, adults and children can also take part in multiple events and classes scheduled in the coming months.
Guided hikes, kayak and canoe trips, birding and other community classes are now open for registration. Many of these events are free. Learn more and register on the South Slough Reserve website.
Those interested in helping to protect and restore the Reserve can join staff for Trail Steward Training on Saturday, June 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. Trail stewards often assist with large projects, like repairing or building trails, and removing invasive weeds. Anyone interested should sign up at https://bit.ly/3JK7Ur1
On May 27, the Reserve is offering professional development training for teachers interested in bringing hands-on lessons about estuaries and coastal science to the classroom. Information will be posted on the South Slough Reserve website.
