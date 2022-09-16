South Slough Reserve

South Slough Reserve has reopened to the public, following a closure due to extreme wildfire danger

Starting September 12, the reserve returned to its regular operating hours. The visitor center is open every Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Trails are open daily from sunrise to sunset.

