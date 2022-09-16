South Slough Reserve has reopened to the public, following a closure due to extreme wildfire danger
Starting September 12, the reserve returned to its regular operating hours. The visitor center is open every Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Trails are open daily from sunrise to sunset.
On Friday, September 9, South Slough Reserve was closed after the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for southwest Oregon indicating critical fire conditions. The Red Flag Warning has since been lifted, following the movement of cooler, moist weather into the region.
Oregon is still in the middle of wildfire season. Visitors are asked to help prevent wildfires by following burn restrictions and fire-safe practices when recreating at the Reserve.
