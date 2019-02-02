COOS BAY — Curiosity, patience and a passion for birding was all that was needed from community members on Saturday, Feb. 2 as the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve hosted its monthly birding field trip.
“We saw a northern harrier, which is a type of hawk, soaring on top of the marsh looking for food. It was amazing,” said South Slough educational specialist Eric Dean. “We were also lucky enough to see both a juvenile and adult bald eagle.”
The trip, which took place at the Millicoma Marsh Trail in the Eastside District, featured avid birder, Dean, who lead a group of about 10 birders on a hike through the Millicoma Marsh.
“This is an amazing birding location,” said Dean. “It’s such a great diversity of habitats and birds. You have an open field, forested areas, salt and fresh water marshes and the bay area. It’s all within a one mile walk.”
According to Dean, the free trip allows for those interested in birding to learn about the vast variety of birds located throughout the South Coast. As part of a number of South Slough’s educational community classes, the trip also sheds insight into the workings of the area’s estuaries and watersheds.
“In the class we all work together as a team,” said Dean. “We each bring our own experience and specialties. It’s a great opportunity for people to come out and learn from one another and just enjoy birding.”
The monthly trips began about three years ago and alternate between the Millicoma Marsh Trail and the Charleston Marina. Dean said he is hoping to expand the locations to include areas such as the North Spit in Coos Bay and Bullards Beach State Park.
All equipment is provided and community members are encouraged to register online to secure their spot as capacity is limited to 15 people. Dean also recommended for anyone looking into becoming a birder or interested in the topic to visit the South Slough or the Cape Arago Audubon Society for more information.
For a schedule of future birding trips and other educational programs and classes offered by the South Slough, you can visit its website at https://www.oregon.gov/dsl/SS/Pages/About.aspx.