South Slough Reserve, Elkhorn Slough Reserve, and NOAA Planet Stewards are offering a unique, simultaneous summer workshop about estuaries and climate change.
Dates: September 30, October 1 and 2
Time: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Location: South Slough Reserve Visitor Center
61907 Seven Devils Road
Charleston, OR 97420
Participants at both workshop locations will:
Explore and conduct hands-on investigations
Learn with scientists and coastal educators
Connect with educators and learning in another estuary
Receive resources for classroom and fieldwork
Receive a stipend for participation
Lunch and snacks provided daily
Limited lodging available for those out of the area
Please register by September 20 by going to: https://TOTE2022.eventbrite.com
South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve is a protected natural area and center for coastal education, research, stewardship, and training. Located along the Coos Estuary on the south coast of Oregon, South Slough Reserve manages and studies nearly 7,000 acres of wetlands, forests, and riparian areas. Designated in 1974 as the first unit of the National Estuarine Research Reserve System, South Slough Reserve is a leader in improving understanding of estuaries and coastal watersheds. The Reserve is managed in partnership by the Oregon Department of State Lands and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
