Community members can attend an informational session to learn more about South Slough Reserve education, outreach and coastal training programs and how to get involved.
South Slough Reserve will host an education fair Friday, October 14, from 1-3 p.m.
Visit the South Slough Reserve Visitor Center Auditorium between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. to learn more about Reserve education programs and how to get involved as a volunteer. The reserve has a coastal training program designed to reach coastal decision makers, a formal education program that serves K-12 schools and universities and a community education program that engages people of all ages and backgrounds.
Program styles vary from lectures and presentations to hands on learning in the classroom, guided hikes, tide flat explorations, tables at events and more. Reservations are not required to attend this free event. Questions? Contact: Deborah Rudd, reserve public involvement coordinator at Deborah.rudd@dsl.oregon.gov or 541-888-5558 ext. 158
Those interested in learning about future activities can sign up for South Slough Reserve’s newsletter or visit www.southsloughestuary.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In