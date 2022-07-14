South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve will offer more than a dozen free and low-cost events this July and August as part of the South Slough Reserve Summer Series.
Adults and children are invited to join the Reserve for community classes and events designed to immerse visitors in the diverse environment of forests, steams, salt marshes, and mudflats that make up the Reserve, and introduce them to the native plants and animals that call it home.
Scheduled events include:
Hike the South Slough – July 23, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Adults and children are invited to a family-friendly hiking day, planned as part of the annual summer reading program at the Coos Bay, Bandon, and North Bend Public Libraries. Visitors can hike the many trails at the Reserve at their own pace or join a guided tour of a two-mile loop. South Slough Reserve will provide ice cream to attendees.
Registration for this event is not required. However, Coos Bay Public Library is offering bus transportation from the library to this event for those who pre-register by Friday, July 15.
Tide of the Toddlers: Birds, Beaks, and Feet – July 30, 10 – 11 a.m.
Toddlers ages one to five can discover the amazing world of birds. During this event, children and their significant adult will be invited to explore nature through a variety of guided activities, which may include crafts, songs, stories, and hikes through the woods. This is a free event; however, registration is required.
Introduction to Crabbing – August 6, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Reserve staff will help guide participants through the various techniques used to capture crabs. Along the way, attendees will learn about the life cycle of crabs and their importance to the local economy. This is a free event; however, registration for a one-hour time slot is required.
Guided Paddle Tour and Hike – August 27, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Visitors can experience South Slough Reserve by canoe and foot during a one-hour guided tour of areas rarely seen by visitors. During one half of this program, a naturalist will lead participants on a two-mile hike. The second half will take place on the water in a large canoe. Along the way, participants will learn about the rich cultural and natural history of the Reserve, while taking in the sights and sounds of the flora, fauna, and features that make up this important protected area. Registration is required and there is a $5 registration fee per attendee. Fee waivers are available upon request by emailing deborah.rudd@dsl.oregon.gov.
To learn more about these programs and others being offered throughout the summer, visit southsloughestuary.org
