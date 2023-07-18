A recreational hub and learning laboratory is located just a few miles south of Charleston.
Visitors to the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve can hike through conifer forests, kayak along the bay, birdwatch in freshwater wetlands, check out exhibits at the visitor center and attend community classes.
The South Slough Reserve is one of 30 estuary reserve areas that are nationally protected. The local reserve is managed by the Oregon Department of State Lands and is used for long-term research, education, and coastal stewardship.
“This is everybody’s space and we want people to know that it’s here,” said South Slough Outreach Specialist Debra Rudd.
The living laboratory contained within the protected space helps both professionals and community members understand how watersheds work.
“Having this protected space allows us to do education, research and stewardship activities, and also, being a state agency, we are here to serve the people,” Rudd said.
An estuary is a place where freshwater and saltwater mix. This environment creates habitat and a nursery for many species, from salmon and crab, to bald eagles, herons, beavers, river otters, deer and elk.
“It is just a really unique environment that people can learn from and protect for generations to come,” Rudd said.
There are a variety of opportunities for the public to submerse themselves within the local estuary habitats. Summertime activities are currently in full swing.
In the next couple months, the South Slough community events calendar includes a kayak skills training, paddle with a scientist and blue moon paddle trip. There is a small fee associated with these events. Participants can bring their own kayak, or use one of six kayaks available to rent for these activities.
A free second-Saturday stewards program takes place every month to help keep the reserve healthy. Community members can help South Slough staff and volunteers by doing activities like weeding and planting.
“We'll tackle a different area of the reserve that isn't necessarily part of our normal trail system,” Rudd said. ”So you get to go to parts of the reserve that usually only our research staff get to see and help us with invasive weeds.”
The South Slough Calendar includes an upcoming guided nature hike in the woods to explore the flora and fauna on some of the South Slough’s most popular trails.
Community members can also take self-guided hikes throughout the South Reserve trails system. Trails are open from dawn to dusk, and include a variety of options from a short ten-minute loop trail, to the North Creek full loop trail, which is about three and a half miles.
Other projects take place outside of the reserve, like the “Tide of the toddlers” series.
“From March through October, we've made a partnership with local libraries and they have us bring this toddler program to them. So we are, in essence, bringing the estuary to the toddlers,” Rudd said. “It’s been a really fun program.”
South Slough community activities calendar and trail maps are available at the Visitor Center, which is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the exception of state holidays.
Reservations are required for community programs. Outreach specialist Rudd said the programs fill up fast.
She suggests frequently checking their website, southsloughestuary.org or following them on social media to keep up to date with activities. Those who sign up for the online newsletter will be notified about upcoming events first.
The South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve is located at 61907 Seven Devils Road in Charleston. They can be reached at 541-888-5558.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In