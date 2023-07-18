A recreational hub and learning laboratory is located just a few miles south of Charleston.

Visitors to the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve can hike through conifer forests, kayak along the bay, birdwatch in freshwater wetlands, check out exhibits at the visitor center and attend community classes.

South Slough Outreach Specialist Debra Rudd

South Slough Outreach Specialist Debra Rudd reports that there are variety of ways to get involved in community events at the reserve, including kayak paddles, guided hikes, birdwatching and more.
Forest Walk

South Slough Reserve visitors explore along the Hidden Creek boardwalk.
Summer interns return from doing field work

Summer interns return from doing field work on reserve lands.

 
Visitor Center

Photo of the Visitor Center.
