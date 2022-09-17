Offshore wind turbines
Photo: National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Oregon’s South Coast residents will begin a dialogue on floating offshore wind energy development in a series of three community conversations throughout Coos County on September 28 and October 5. Residents are mobilizing to advocate for community priorities in the conversation about whether they will consider floating offshore wind energy project proposals in Coos Bay. Floating offshore wind energy has the potential to bring benefits to the Coast—but only if the decision-making and planning processes are community-led and include meaningful Tribal consultation, marine ecosystem preservation, protecting the fishing industry from displacement, and local economic benefits.    

Through a series of three Community Conversations on Floating Offshore Wind Energy, community members have opportunities to help define priorities for evaluating potential development projects. Other sessions will be held on Wednesday, September 28, from 6-8 p.m. at the North Bend Public Library and Wednesday, October 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Empire Hall (Lakeview Room E & F). Interested participants can register at: bit.ly/foswsessions2022.

