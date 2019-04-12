COOS COUNTY — South Coast Together announced Friday it will be expanding its training sessions throughout Coos and Curry counties to help community members develop skills needed to build resilience in children, adolescents and families.
According a press release by South Coast Together, the group aims to engage community members as agents of change in preventing the accumulation of adverse childhood experiences.
“The training sessions present breakthroughs in research on the impacts of toxic stress and trauma on brain development, health and social skills,” said the press release. “Trainers facilitate community members gaining an understanding of the importance of building resilience and working together to create innovative and effective approaches in healthcare, education, human services, public safety, and workforce development.”
Over the past year, it has trained over 1,200 community members between Coos and Curry counties. This spring, the group plans on hosting a number of film screenings and Family Cafes aimed to help foster a common understanding and language with which to address challenges found within communities.
Anyone looking to gain more information or interested in participating in a free training session can do so by calling 541-269-3215 or emailing buildinghealthycommunities@advancedhealth.com.
Advanced Health led the funding efforts to develop South Coast Together and its resiliency initiative with help from community partners including Coos Health & Wellness, South Coast Regional Early Learning as well as the Coos Bay Public Schools and North Bend School District to name a few.
To learn more about the group itself and its upcoming events, visit the South Coast Together Facebook page or it’s website at https://www.acesconnection.com/g/southcoasttogether.