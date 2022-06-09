Hundreds of students attending Willamette Connections Academy earned honor roll recognition for superior academic achievement during the first semester of the 2021-22 school year. The tuition-free, full-time virtual public school serves K-12 students throughout the state.
“We are delighted to congratulate these outstanding students who have earned this distinction through their hard work and scholastic achievement,” said Chris Long, Willamette Connections Academy School leader.
Among those honored included several students from the South Coast.
Local students included Marley Petrey, an eighth-grader from Bandon, Truly Crawford, a sixth-grader from Brookings, Liam Hamilton, a sixth-grader from Brookings, Sophia Johnson, a fourth-grader from Coos Bay, Skylar Harris, a fifth-grader from Coos Bay, Andy Whitestine, a 10th-grader from Coos Bay, Heidi Millett, a first-grader from Coquille, Madalynn Hamilton, a second-grader from Coquille, and Brooklyn Patrick-Werner, an eighth-grader from North Bend.
“With so many children catching up from the pandemic slide in their education the past two years, it’s rewarding to see our students getting the individualized attention and engaging learning environment they need for academic success,” added Long.
To qualify for the school’s honor roll, students must achieve high academic benchmarks depending on their grade level.
