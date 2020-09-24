SOUTH COAST — Coos County total payroll employment rose by 250 jobs in August, continuing gains from the pandemic losses earlier in the year, according to a press release from Guy Tauer of the Oregon Employement Department.
Private-sector employment changes were small and included job gains in professional and business services (+40); retail trade (+30); construction (+20); and private education and health services (+20). Manufacturing lost 30 jobs, mostly due to a decline in wood product manufacturing employment.
Over the year total payroll employment fell by 1,670 jobs, a drop of 7.3 percent. The largest decline, accounting for about one-third of total job losses, was in leisure and hospitality (-370).
Job losses were widespread outside of a few jobs gained over the year in food stores (+10) and general merchandise stores (+40). Sectors with substantial job loss also included retail trade (-160); private education and health services (-150); professional and business services (-100); and construction (-90). Government employment fell by 580 over the year with losses estimated in local education (-250) and Indian tribal local government (-290).
Curry County added 250 jobs over the month, with 110 of those in leisure and hospitality. Small gains were also estimated in construction (+30); retail trade (+30); and health care (+20).
Government employment rose by 30 in August, with the loss of 20 jobs in local government education offset by a gain of 50 jobs in federal government. Over the year, total payroll employment fell by 780 jobs, down 11.0 percent. Declines occurred in leisure and hospitality jobs (-340) along with losses in retail trade (-80); manufacturing (-80); private education and health services (-60); and financial activities (-50).
The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the September county and metropolitan area unemployment rates and employment survey data on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for September on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
To file an unemployment insurance claim, visit the online claims system or call Employment Department contact centers, where staff are ready to help by phone, at 1-877-FILE-4-UI (1-877-345-3484). For coronavirus questions related to employer and job seeker programs and services, visit www.oregon.gov/employ/Pages/COVID-19.aspx. For help finding jobs and training resources, go to: www.WorkSourceOregon.org.
