Razor Clamming
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce a new shellfish opening. Razor clamming is open from Cape Blanco (north of Port Orford) to the California border.

Recent samples show levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have dropped below the closure limit. Razor clamming remains open from Seal Rock to the north jetty of the Siuslaw River.

