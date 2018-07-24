COOS BAY — South Coast Inventors will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at the Newmark Center, 2011 Newmark Ave., Room 207, Coos Bay.
Seth Marchant, Paul Clem and Stephanie Hadley, partners at Yak Social will be this month's speakers. Yak Social is a social media marketing company with offices throughout Oregon and clients throughout North America. They leverage social media marketing strategies to garner brand awareness and to strengthen client's overall online presence.
They will talk about the history of their social media marketing company. For more information about them, visit yaksocial.com.
South Coast Inventors is a free-to-attend nonprofit organization that helps turn ideas into products, improve existing ones or helps people start a new business. Learn to navigate the complicated path of product development, patent search and application plus prototype construction. Everyone uses their expertise to solve problems. This help is ongoing and can continue in future meetings. All meeting attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect their ideas.
For more information, visit southcoastinventors.org or call 541-366-1677.