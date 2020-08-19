NORTH BEND — South Coast Hospice is ready to open its thrift store again. According to Lorell Durkee, CEO of South Coast Hospice & Palliative Care Services, Inc., thrift store staff members are back this week and the store will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
"We are so excited to be able to get the store open while still protecting our staff as well as our patrons and loyal customers," Durkee said in a press release.
During this time, employees have taken care of repairs and projects while it was safer to do so, Durkee said. The South Coast Hospice Thrift Store also will be continuing with its Pay It Forward program. The program helps other nonprofits, churches, school groups and agencies by supplying goods they may need. Groups interested in participating can contact Carol Gardner at c.gardner@schospice.org to schedule an appointment to discuss needs and how the program can help.
Below are some of the restrictions the store will have that all will need to comply with so the store won't be fined.
- Only 30-40 people/staff in the store at a time
- There will be lots of merchandise outside so shoppers can shop out there as well.
- All must wear a mask unless there is a reason not to. The store will have some disposable masks on hand for those who may need one.
- Social distancing of 6 feet or more; there will be directional arrows posted both inside and outside. Customers are asked to please follow the directional arrows as best as they can.
- Dressing rooms will not be open and no trying on clothes
- Restrooms will be open and available
- To begin with, donations will only be accepted on Tuesday and Saturdays until staff get back in the swing of things. This should be short-term.
- There will be limited store hours from Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Once patrons return, hours will be increased to seven days a week.
"We have always appreciated our patrons and loyal customers and know that many of you have been waiting for the store to re-open," Durkee said. "The only reason has been to protect our staff when COVID cases were on a rise in our area. So, thank you to all of you who have patiently waited."
"I will be at the store on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, and I would love to meet any of you who would like to introduce yourself," Durkee said. "See you at South Coast Hospice Thrift Store very soon."
The South Coast Hospice Thrift Store is located at 1955 Meade Ave, North Bend. Phone: 541-269-9611.
